BERNSTEIN, Cynthia G. (Garber) Age 87, of Canton, November 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Harry S. Bernstein. Dear mother of Benis Bernstein and Hugh Fenimore, Robert (Anne) Bernstein and Joel (Suzanne) Bernstein. Proud grandmother of Frances Fenimore, Edward, Jeffrey, Samuel and Sarah Bernstein. Loving sister of Lawrence Mack. Services at 11:00 am on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Wilson Chapel, 234 Herrick Rd., Newton Centre, MA. Burial to follow at Hand in Hand Cemetery, West Roxbury. Following interment, shiva will be held at the home of Robert Bernstein on Sunday and Monday 2-7 pm. Donations in her memory may be made to Canton Veteran Services, 660 Washington St., Canton, MA 02021. Arrangements under the direction of Brezniak Funeral Directors - www.brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 28, 2019
