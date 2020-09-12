GIACCHETTI, Cynthia Age 77, of Mesa, Arizona, died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, after a brief illness, with her loving family by her side. Cynthia was born Aug. 1, 1943, to Irene and Luke Dohanian and was raised in Somerville and West Newton, Massachusetts. She graduated from Newton High School in 1961 and earned a degree in art from Cazenovia College in New York. Cynthia married Anthony Giacchetti in 1968 and they made their home in Harvard where they raised their two children, Rob and Nicola. During this time, she was an active volunteer with Cub Scouts, Brownies, Girl Scouts, Harvard Help and Meals on Wheels. She eventually returned to the professional workforce in sales and marketing support roles for several technology companies. After her children were grown, Cynthia relocated to Arizona and in 1995, she married Michael Lucey. They were devoted to each other for more than 25 years. Together they launched a successful business to supply the medical, electronics, and oil and gas industries. Cynthia was the sales and marketing mastermind and helped develop a technology that is being used today in the treatment of COVID-19. Cynthia loved racing her Boxster S "Ruby" and was an active member of the Porsche Club of America's Arizona Region, where she was the social chair and received the Enthusiast of the Year Award. Cynthia was devoted to her family. She never forgot a birthday or special occasion and delighted in welcoming guests into her home. Holiday celebrations were legendary, and she could sew the best Halloween costumes and bake the most creative birthday cakes. She loved to travel, and one of her favorite trips was visiting her ancestral homeland of Armenia with her niece, Amy. She "adopted" many young people who adored her, and she rescued a host of furry friends including Sparky, Spencer, Shadow, Sasha and Spock. Cynthia will always be remembered for her megawatt smile, vibrant and caring spirit, and willingness to help others. She is survived by her husband, Michael Lucey; children Rob (Susan) Giacchetti and Nicola (Scott) McIntosh; grandchildren Carly, Matthew, Sylvia, Jeffrey, Luke and Robert; brother Rick (Wendy) Dohanian; nephew Dana (Chris) Russian, niece Amy Russian and niece-in-law Liz Ames; and "greats" Katie, Greg, Beryl, Robbie, Zach and Anna. She was preceded in death by her parents, Irene and Luke Dohanian; brother Bob Dohanian and sister Zabelle Russian; and nephew Jeffrey Russian. A celebration of Cynthia's life will be held at a future date. Memorials in her name may be made to the Arizona Humane Society.