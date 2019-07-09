IADAROLA, Cynthia Gotham (Mason) Age 80, of Milford passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Genesis Healthcare of Milford.



She was the wife of the late Joseph "Bobo" Iadarola who died in 2013.



She was born January 23, 1939 in New York, NY, the daughter of the late Richard B. and Clarice (McKee) Mason. She graduated from Garden City High School, Garden City, LI, NY and received her Bachelor's Degree in Liberal Arts from Mount Ida College in Newton.



Cynthia's life was built around the love for her children, grandchildren and many pets over the years. She enjoyed nothing more than spending time with them all on family vacations in Nantucket and Chatham, MA.



Cynthia was a giving and loving soul who had a kind way with everyone. She spent her working career at the Sheldonville Nursing Home in Wrentham, MA providing care for the elderly for many years before retiring in 1987.



She is survived by her children, Richard E. and his wife Kara Gotham of Medfield, Kristy L. and her husband Daniel Flynn of Woodstock, CT and Susan C. Gotham-Hildreth and her husband Christopher Hildreth of Westford; a brother, Richard and his wife Mary Mason of Chambersburg, PA and seven grandchildren, Olivia, Jayne, Trace, Seamus, Maggie, Reese and Grayson, two nephews, Andrew and Peter. She was predeceased by her beloved son, David Gotham.



Private services will be held at the convenience of the family in the Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, 42 Congress St., MILFORD.



Memorial donations may be made to the Milford Humane Society by visiting their website at www.milfordhumane.org/MHSHelp.html#donate



www.bumafuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on July 10, 2019