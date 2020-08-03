Boston Globe Obituaries
CYNTHIA (FORANCE) HANBURY


1958 - 2020
HANBURY, Cynthia (Forance) Age 62, of Hudson, passed peacefully on August 1, 2020. Loving wife of Richard Hanbury, mother to Jason Hanbury & wife Kimberly of Spencer, and Michelle Stutzman & husband Robert of Clinton, grandmother to Sierra, Savannah, and Annabelle, sister-in-law to Sheri Mills of Clinton, beloved aunt and dear friend. Calling Hours: 4-7PM, Thursday, August 6th, Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., CLINTON. Funeral Mass: 9AM, Friday, August 7th, St. Michael's Church, 21 Manning St., Hudson. Burial in Forestvale Cemetery, Hudson. Donations: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.philbincomeaufh.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2020
