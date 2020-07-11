|
|
BERGAN, Cynthia J. (Johnston) Age 68, originally of Wellesley, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 30, 2020. Loving mother of Amy Ellison and her husband Michael, Michael Bergan and his wife Maeve, and Margaret Keene and her husband Charlie. Devoted and doting Nana to Declan, Ciaran, Samuel, Carys, Lucy, Meggie and Teddy. Beloved daughter of the late Philip W. and Elizabeth M. (Foley) Johnston. Sister of Elizabeth M. Healey of Princeton, NJ, Philip W. Johnston, III of Marshfield, Suzanne Knight of Milton, and the late Kate Coffey, formerly of Charlestown. Cynthia is also survived by many nieces, nephews and their families and many close friends from her years in Wellesley, Wayland and Newton. A private ceremony was held for immediate family. A Celebration of Life will occur in the future. Details to follow at a later time. For full obituary or to share a memory of Cynthia, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton And Mackay 617-244-0234 Newton Corner
Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2020