SEGAL, Cynthia Lee Of Belmont, Age 72, formerly of Newton and Brighton, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Belmont Manor Nursing Home. The cause of death was Covid-19. Born in New York, Cynthia was the daughter of the late Abram & Frances (Slobins) Segal and the partner of the late Michael Lillian. Cynthia is survived by her sister Linda Fritz & her husband Richard Fritz of Newton, nephew, Roger Fritz of Westboro, and niece, Laura R. Fritz of Natick. Cynthia received her BA and MA in Art from Boston University School of Fine Arts. While in college, in 1968, Cynthia was in a horrific automobile accident that left her first in a coma for eight weeks and then unable to walk. She spent a year recuperating and learning to walk again before returning to college with some remaining disabilities. Unwilling to feel sorry for herself and for the disabilities she was left with, Cynthia completed college, earned her MA, and then worked in Activities and Recreation at various nursing homes in the Boston area while also focusing on painting. Cynthia took courses at numerous art schools and colleges not because she needed the art instructions, but because the courses gave her the opportunity to paint with others. When she went to live at an assisted living in 2017, Cynthia continued to paint several times a week. Then when she moved to Belmont Manor Nursing Home in the late summer of 2019, Cynthia took up water colors and painted once a week with the help of a local artist. A memorial service for Cynthia will be held at a later time. Donations in Cynthia's memory can be made to Temple Sinai General Fund c/o Temple Sinai, 50 Sewall Avenue, Brookline MA 02446 or to . Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 21, 2020