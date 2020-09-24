1/
CYNTHIA LOUISE (TRINQUE) O'CONNOR
O'CONNOR, Cynthia Louise (Trinque) Age 87, passed away peacefully with family by her side, Monday, September 21, 2020. Cynthia was born September 5, 1933 in Boston, MA. She was the third of five children of Richard and Margaret (Toomey) Trinque. Cynthia grew up in Randolph, MA and was a graduate of Quincy City Hospital School of Nursing. Cynthia was preceded in death by her husband Michael T. O'Connor, daughter Charlene O'Connor and grandson Kyle J. O'Connor. Cynthia is survived by two brothers, Robert Trinque of Plymouth, MA and Richard Trinque of South Pasadena, FL, four children, Michael O'Connor, Stephen (Linda) O'Connor, Kathleen (John) Joyce, Kevin (Helen) O'Connor, and seven grandchildren. Cynthia worked hard in her life as a Registered Nurse, devoted wife and mother, faithful Catholic, and loved being a part of the St. John Vianney Community in St. Petersburg Beach, FL. Funeral Mass 10:30, Monday, September 28, 2020 at St. John Vianney Church.

Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
September 24, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the O'Connor Family for the loss of your loved one, Cynthia, and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
