LUTCH, Cynthia (Tenovsky) Age 89, of Chelsea, formerly of Revere & Malden, entered eternal rest on November 22, 2020. Daughter of the late Dora and Ben Tenovsky. Devoted wife of the late Morton Lutch. Sister of the late Barbara Aghassi and Phyllis Barruw. Beloved mother of Steven & Cindy Lutch, Larry Lutch, Michael Lutch, and Mitchell Lutch. Adored Bobi of Josh & Aden Lutch. Aunt to many nieces and nephews. For many years she lovingly worked side-by-side with Morty at Alford's Smoke Shop in Lynn. She was a part-time manager of the gift shop at J.B. Thomas Hospital in Peabody. Later, she managed the St. Elizabeth's Hospital Gift Shop in Boston. She also served as President of the Chai Society at Temple Tifereth Israel in Malden, for which she was presented with the Sisterhood's Woman of the Year award. Everyone who met her immediately knew that she was a caring, loving, good person, a true mensch. She cherished family, the Temple community, close friends, and of course the Celtics. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, services are private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Temple Tiferet Shalom, 489 Lowell Street, Peabody, MA 01960. For online condolences, go to: www.goldmanfc.com
