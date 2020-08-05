|
PAOLILLO, Cynthia M. (Connor) Of Belmont and West Hyannisport, passed away peacefully on August 2nd. Beloved wife of Leonard M. Paolillo. Loving mother of Anthony, Matthew, and Joseph Paolillo. Daughter of Michael (Mickey) Connor of Bradenton, FL and Janyce Ball (Piercy) of Tewksbury. Stepdaughter of Joyce Connor of Bradenton, FL and the late Jack Ball. Sister of Michael Connor of Andover, MA. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Cyndi was a teacher aid in the Belmont Public School Inclusive Preschool Program for many years, and volunteered in the community, and the schools, while involved and attending all of the activities and programs her three sons were involved with throughout the years. She loved to spend time with family and friends, often hosting and planning wonderful events, and to travel and explore new places with her family. Relatives and friends are invited to visiting hours in the DeVito Funeral Home, 761 Mt. Auburn St., WATERTOWN, on Friday from 2:00 - 5:00 pm. All attendees are required to appropriately wear face coverings, practice social distancing and pay their respects and exit the funeral home promptly to allow other guests to enter. A limited number of guests will be allowed in the building at one time. A private funeral mass will be held in St. Agnes Church in Arlington, with a private burial to follow in Highland Meadow Cemetery in Belmont. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Cyndi to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute Patient and Family Advisory Council, Attn: Ms. Renee Siegel, 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA 02215. Please visit devitofuneralhome.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 6, 2020