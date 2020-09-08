1/1
CYNTHIA M. PELLEGRINI
1940 - 2020
PELLEGRINI, Cynthia M. Age 79 of Somerville, MA, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on September 4th, 2020. Known by her friends as "Dana," she was a talented woodworker and spent 40 years of her life dedicated to mastering her craft. Born on December 20th, 1940, Cynthia grew up in Calumet, MI. She moved to the Boston area in 1968, and it quickly became her new home. She made friends everywhere she went and was a genuine, kind-hearted, and self-sacrificing person. She is survived by her life partner of 42 years, Martha Podren of Somerville, brother Clark (Sherrie) Pellegrini of Calumet, MI, sister-in-law Suzie Pellegrini of Cincinnati, OH, family member Phyllis Podren of Cambridge, MA, and family member Cindy Podren of Kensington, CA. She is also survived by nieces Kate and Kirsti Pellegrini and nephews Guy (Cindy) Pellegrini and son Ty, Deano (Angie) Pellegrini and Marco Pellegrini. She was preceded in death by her younger brother David Pellegrini and parents Leo B. and Kirsti Pellegrini. She is also survived by many beloved close friends, along with the community at Brickbottom Artists Building in Somerville, MA, where she lived. A celebration of her life will be planned in the coming weeks.

Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
