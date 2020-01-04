|
SCOTT, Cynthia M. (Gushee) Passed away at the Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, on January 1, 2020, following a cerebral hemorrhage. Born August 30, 1940, she was the daughter of Charles H. Gushee and Priscilla Simpson Gushee. Cynthia grew up in Belmont, MA and attended Mt. Holyoke College, graduating in 1962. She met the love of her life, Ken Scott, on a blind date at Tanglewood while still in college. They were married for 57 years. A longtime resident of Beacon Hill, where she and Ken raised their family, Cynthia was active in many local civic, cultural and volunteer organizations, including Beacon Hill Village and the Greater Boston Knitting Guild. She loved handicrafts and do-it-yourself projects, and spent many happy hours tending her vegetable garden in summers spent at her second home in Maine. Besides her husband, Cynthia leaves her two sisters, Anne Arsenault and Susan O'Malley. She was predeceased by her brother, Philip Gushee. She also leaves her daughters, Maria DiMaggio (Len), Laura Layman (Eric) and Christina (Victor), seven grandchildren, John, Rachel, Mary, Robert, Asia, Anna and Alex, and several nieces and nephews. Interment will be at Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. A Memorial Service will be held in the Spring. Donations in her memory may be made to Beacon Hill Village,
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020