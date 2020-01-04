Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for CYNTHIA SCOTT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CYNTHIA M. (GUSHEE) SCOTT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CYNTHIA M. (GUSHEE) SCOTT Obituary
SCOTT, Cynthia M. (Gushee) Passed away at the Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, on January 1, 2020, following a cerebral hemorrhage. Born August 30, 1940, she was the daughter of Charles H. Gushee and Priscilla Simpson Gushee. Cynthia grew up in Belmont, MA and attended Mt. Holyoke College, graduating in 1962. She met the love of her life, Ken Scott, on a blind date at Tanglewood while still in college. They were married for 57 years. A longtime resident of Beacon Hill, where she and Ken raised their family, Cynthia was active in many local civic, cultural and volunteer organizations, including Beacon Hill Village and the Greater Boston Knitting Guild. She loved handicrafts and do-it-yourself projects, and spent many happy hours tending her vegetable garden in summers spent at her second home in Maine. Besides her husband, Cynthia leaves her two sisters, Anne Arsenault and Susan O'Malley. She was predeceased by her brother, Philip Gushee. She also leaves her daughters, Maria DiMaggio (Len), Laura Layman (Eric) and Christina (Victor), seven grandchildren, John, Rachel, Mary, Robert, Asia, Anna and Alex, and several nieces and nephews. Interment will be at Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. A Memorial Service will be held in the Spring. Donations in her memory may be made to Beacon Hill Village,

www.beaconhillvillage.org or to the .
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CYNTHIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -