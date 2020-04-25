|
|
MOLINARI, Cynthia Maria (George) Of Norwood, April 25, 2020. Dear and devoted wife of Paul Molinari. Beloved sister of Muriel Salami and her husband Joseph of Westwood, Thomas "Tim" and his wife Anne of Boston. Loving aunt of Joseph D. Salami, Jr., Marcia Khan, Lisa Leary, and Stacey Sotir. Cynthia's funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in her memory to , stjude.org 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105, or to Our Lady of the Cedars of Lebanon Church, ourladyofthecedars.org 61 Rockwood St., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. Photo obituary and guestbook at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020