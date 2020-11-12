1/
SISTER CYNTHIA NOBLE
NOBLE, SISTER CYNTHIA, SC (Sister Brian Michael) of Mount Saint Vincent, Wellesley Hills, on November 10, 2020. A Sister of Charity for 56 years who was missioned in Our Lady of Perpetual Help School, Vancouver, BC and locally in St. Michael School, North Andover, MA; St. Margaret School, Dorchester; St. Joseph School, Needham; St. Patrick School, Roxbury; Boston College, Chestnut Hill; Holy Name School, West Roxbury; Canton Public Schools, Canton. Beloved daughter of the late George D., Jr., & Ruth E. (Raftery) Noble. Sister of Katherine Triplett of Cincinnati, OH, Ruth Noble of Plymouth, MA, Mary Klotz of Sanbornville, NH, Ann Strapp of Needham, MA, Marilyn Gurney of Uxbridge, MA, Elizabeth Allen of North Salem, NY, Mark Noble of South Kingston, RI, Robert Noble of Norfolk, MA, Thomas Noble of Newbury Park, CA, Brian Noble of Franklin, MA, Christopher Noble of Needham, the late Patrick Noble, George D. Noble, III, Michael Noble and Cheryl Dewire. Also survived by nieces and nephews and all her sisters in community. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, funeral services are private. Brady & Fallon Funeral Home Boston, MA

View the online memorial for SISTER CYNTHIA, SC NOBLE


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brady & Fallon Funeral Home
10 Tower Street
Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
(617) 524-0861
1 entry
November 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Brady & Fallon Funeral Home
