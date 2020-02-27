|
JONES, Cynthia Rice Of Boston, died on February 25, 2020. Born April 23, 1945. Her heart belonged to her husband, Jake Katz, for 37 years, to Wall Street and Fidelity for 40 plus years, and to fashion and fun. Cynthia graduated from the Lincoln School in Providence, RI, Bradford Junior College and Boston University School of Public Communication. She travelled extensively and lived in the Netherlands, Greece, Nepal and, since 1975, Boston, with frequent trips to New York. She will be remembered for her love of life, for her favorite expression - "Time for a cocktail" - she'll be truly missed. Cynthia was predeceased by husband Jake Katz and survived by her sister Susan H. Jones. Cynthia is a proprietor of the Boston Athenaeum. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to either Mass College of Art and Design, 621 Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02115 or the Boston Athenaeum, 10 ? Beacon St., Boston, MA 02108. There will be no public Funeral. Waterman-Langone
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 1, 2020