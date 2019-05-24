IVY, Cynthia S. (Hayes) Age 52, of Tewksbury, formerly of Beverly and Peabody, beloved daughter of William Hayes and the late Sherrie (Jansen) Hayes, died Friday, April 26, 2019 at Tewksbury Hospital. Cyndee is survived by her loving daughter, Kelcie Webster and her partner Christopher Moore, her two grandchildren, Annabelle Moore and Jameson Moore all of Danvers, her sisters, Donna Fritz and her husband Michael of Salem and Wendy Esteves and her husband Jack of Peabody, her paternal grandmother, Rosemary Hayes of Oregon, OH and her uncle Donald Hayes of Oregon, OH. Cynthia's Memorial Service will be held in The First Church, 316 Essex St., Salem on Saturday, June 1st at 1 P.M. Family will receive guests following the service from 2 to 4 P.M. at the First Church Hall. Assisting the family with the arrangements is the Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St., (Rte. 62) DANVERS. For expressions of sympathy please contact Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home at 978-774-6600 or a family member for Cyndee's . www.odonnellfuneralservice.com



View the online memorial for Cynthia S. (Hayes) IVY Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2019