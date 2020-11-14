1/1
CYNTHIA S. PRESCOTT
PRESCOTT, Cynthia S. Of Cambridge, MA, was called home to be with the Lord on October 28, 2020. She was a loving and devoted daughter, mother, mother in love, and grandmother. She was also a loving sister, aunt, friend, and woman of God. She will always be missed and remain in our hearts. Visitation Monday, November 16, 2020, 10-11 AM, at AJ Spears Funeral Home, 124 Western Avenue, CAMBRIDGE, MA 02139. Masks are required. Interment Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge, MA. Funeral Service will be streamed on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
A J Spears Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
A J Spears Funeral Home
124 Western Ave
Cambridge, MA 02139
(617) 876-4047
