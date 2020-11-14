PRESCOTT, Cynthia S. Of Cambridge, MA, was called home to be with the Lord on October 28, 2020. She was a loving and devoted daughter, mother, mother in love, and grandmother. She was also a loving sister, aunt, friend, and woman of God. She will always be missed and remain in our hearts. Visitation Monday, November 16, 2020, 10-11 AM, at AJ Spears Funeral Home, 124 Western Avenue, CAMBRIDGE, MA 02139. Masks are required. Interment Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge, MA. Funeral Service will be streamed on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.



