STRAGGAS, Cynthia S. "Cyndi" Age 64, of Concord, Nov. 1, 2020. Cherished daughter of Christine (Makrys) Straggas of Concord and the late Stephen Straggas. Beloved sister of Constance Straggas of Concord, Catherine Dedo and her husband Drew of Philadelphia, PA, Jonathan Straggas of Concord, and Christina Perri and her husband John of Chula Vista, CA. Proud aunt of Nichole, Christopher, Stephanie and Julianna Perri, and Joshua Vallecillos. Also survived by her aunt, Helen Alexis of Framingham, as well as many dear cousins and friends. Due to COVID restrictions, a private Funeral Service will be held at Taxiarchae/Archangels Greek Orthodox Church, Watertown. Burial at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, Concord. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Cyndi's memory may be made to Mass General Cancer Center at Emerson Hospital c/o Development Office at 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114. For her full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com
