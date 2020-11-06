1/1
CYNTHIA S. "CYNDI" STRAGGAS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CYNTHIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STRAGGAS, Cynthia S. "Cyndi" Age 64, of Concord, Nov. 1, 2020. Cherished daughter of Christine (Makrys) Straggas of Concord and the late Stephen Straggas. Beloved sister of Constance Straggas of Concord, Catherine Dedo and her husband Drew of Philadelphia, PA, Jonathan Straggas of Concord, and Christina Perri and her husband John of Chula Vista, CA. Proud aunt of Nichole, Christopher, Stephanie and Julianna Perri, and Joshua Vallecillos. Also survived by her aunt, Helen Alexis of Framingham, as well as many dear cousins and friends. Due to COVID restrictions, a private Funeral Service will be held at Taxiarchae/Archangels Greek Orthodox Church, Watertown. Burial at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, Concord. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Cyndi's memory may be made to Mass General Cancer Center at Emerson Hospital c/o Development Office at 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114. For her full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
27-33 Bedford Street
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-2030
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved