RUSSELL , Cynthia Sterling (Deery) Pincus, Ph.D. She relished her life filled with family, music and professional and spiritual work. She attended Putney, Radcliffe, Columbia and Union and taught at Yale School of Medicine. She is buried in Jerusalem. She will be missed by her sons, Daniel Sterling, Jeremy Pincus, and Adam Pincus, their families, and her many friends, colleagues and students.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 11, 2020