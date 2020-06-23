|
TORKELSEN, Cynthia (Edmonds) Age 70, of Stow, formerly of Acton & Littleton, MA & Austin, TX, peacefully, June 22, 2020. Beloved wife of 41 years to Stephen W. Torkelsen. Daughter of the late Frank N. & Joan M. (McKinney) Edmonds. Sister of Christopher Edmonds. Also survived by extended family & dear friends. Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Acton is private. A Life Celebration is planned for a later date & will be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the following organizations are appreciated: Unicef K.I.N.D at www.unicefusa.org/mission/protect/education/kids-need-desks-kind or to the ALS Association MA Chapter, 685 Canton St., Suite 103, Norwood, MA 02062, online at webma.alsa.org For information & to leave condolences, please visit Cindy's memorial page at actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 24, 2020