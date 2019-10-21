|
|
MURPHY, Cyril J. Age 93, of Acton, formerly of Marblehead, Oct. 18, 2019. Survived by his children, Elizabeth and her husband John of Boxborough; John and his wife Desiree of Williston, VT; Gregory and his wife Annie of Oakland, CA; and Paul of Acton; sisters Rose Lamie and Amelia MacNeil; and grandchildren Kimberly, Rhiannon, Allison, Alexandra, Peter J., Peter W., Jenna, and Alex. Born in North Sydney, Nova Scotia, to the late John B. and Helen (Parsons) Murphy, he graduated from St. Frances Xavier University with a degree in mathematics. He had a long career in systems analysis and cyber security, working for General Electric, Bell Labs, and GTE, before joining MITRE Corporation, where he worked for 20 years, before retiring in 1998. Visiting Hours are at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave., ACTON, on Friday, October 25th, from 4:00-7:00pm. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church, 89 Arlington St., Acton, on Saturday, October 26th, at 10:00am. Burial will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Central Street, West Acton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Acton-Boxborough United Way, 537 Massachusetts Ave., Suite 101, Acton, MA 01720. For life story, directions or to leave an online condolence, visit www.actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 22, 2019