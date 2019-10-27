|
MOORADIAN, Cyrilla A. (Boyce) Age 88, of Newton, died peacefully with her family by her side on Oct. 26, 2019. Daughter of the late John and Sheila Boyce, Cyrilla was raised in Newton, and is a graduate of Our Lady's High School. In addition to raising her family, Cyrilla spent many happy years employed at Boston College. She was an avid reader and loved spending time with her grandchildren. Beloved wife of the late Peter A. Mooradian and devoted mother of Peter and his wife Alison of Newton, Mary of Newton, Karen and her husband Kevin of Westwood and John and his wife Danyelle of Maynard. Sister of Gerard Boyce and his wife Connie of Auburndale. Also survived by her eight cherished grandchildren Grace, Abby, Michael, Olivia, Peter, Emma, Siroun and Thalia. Funeral from the Andrew J. Magni & Son F.H., 365 Watertown St., Route 16, NEWTON, Wednesday, Oct. 30, at 9:30 AM. Followed by Funeral Mass in Our Lady Help of Christians Parish, 573 Washington St., Newton, at 10:30 AM. Interment in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Visiting Hours Tuesday, Oct. 29, from 4-8 PM. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 28, 2019