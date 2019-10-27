Boston Globe Obituaries
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
365 Watertown Street
Newton, MA 02458
(617) 527-2224
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
365 Watertown Street
Newton, MA 02458
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
365 Watertown Street
Newton, MA 02458
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady Help of Christians Parish
573 Washington St.
Newton, MA
CYRILLA A. (BOYCE) MOORADIAN

CYRILLA A. (BOYCE) MOORADIAN Obituary
MOORADIAN, Cyrilla A. (Boyce) Age 88, of Newton, died peacefully with her family by her side on Oct. 26, 2019. Daughter of the late John and Sheila Boyce, Cyrilla was raised in Newton, and is a graduate of Our Lady's High School. In addition to raising her family, Cyrilla spent many happy years employed at Boston College. She was an avid reader and loved spending time with her grandchildren. Beloved wife of the late Peter A. Mooradian and devoted mother of Peter and his wife Alison of Newton, Mary of Newton, Karen and her husband Kevin of Westwood and John and his wife Danyelle of Maynard. Sister of Gerard Boyce and his wife Connie of Auburndale. Also survived by her eight cherished grandchildren Grace, Abby, Michael, Olivia, Peter, Emma, Siroun and Thalia. Funeral from the Andrew J. Magni & Son F.H., 365 Watertown St., Route 16, NEWTON, Wednesday, Oct. 30, at 9:30 AM. Followed by Funeral Mass in Our Lady Help of Christians Parish, 573 Washington St., Newton, at 10:30 AM. Interment in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Visiting Hours Tuesday, Oct. 29, from 4-8 PM. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 28, 2019
