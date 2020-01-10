Boston Globe Obituaries
Services
Holden, Dunn & Lawler Funeral Home
55 High Rock St
Westwood, MA 02090
(781) 326-0074
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Holden, Dunn & Lawler Funeral Home
55 High Rock St
Westwood, MA 02090
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:00 AM
Holden, Dunn & Lawler Funeral Home
55 High Rock St
Westwood, MA 02090
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Church
845 High St.
Westwood, MA
View Map
Resources
D. YVONNE (THERIAULT) LEONARD

D. YVONNE (THERIAULT) LEONARD Obituary
LEONARD, D. Yvonne (Theriault) Of Norwood, formerly of Westwood, died January 9th, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Charles G. Leonard. Loving mother of Paul Leonard of Quincy, Diane Hooker and her husband Rick of Medfield, Denise Leonard Webster and her husband Mike of Concord, Linda Leonard and her husband Bob Torello of Wrentham and Nancy Baden and her husband Jerry of Medfield. Cherished grandmother of Jamie and Jordan Webster, Jason and Katie Hooker and Kyle Baden. Loving sister of Ann Marie Sullivan and the late Edward Theriault. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home, 55 High Rock St., WESTWOOD on Friday, Jan. 17th from 4-7pm. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Saturday morning, Jan. 18th at 9am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret Mary Church, 845 High St., Westwood at 10am. Interment at Old Westwood Cemetery. Holden-Dunn-Lawler

www.hdlfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 12, 2020
