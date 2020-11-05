JENSEN, Daintry Reynolds Of Nantucket and Vero Beach, Florida, died peacefully in her sleep on the early morning of Sept. 25, 2020. She was 86 years old.



Daintry was born in New Castle, Delaware, and went to Oldfields School, Smith, and Wellesley. She studied acting under the famed teacher Sandy Meisner at the Neighborhood Playhouse in New York City, where she appeared in numerous professional theatrical productions. During the summer of 1958, taking a break from the heat of New York, Daintry came to Nantucket for her first summer and worked at Stinchfield's, a favorite summer boutique. It was there that she met her future husband, Julius Jensen, III (Reb to their friends), who predeceased her last October.



Daintry and Reb raised their family in the Boston area and Nantucket, later substituting Vero Beach for Boston in winter while continuing to call Nantucket home during spring, summer, and fall. She was a talented photographer with a sharp eye for beauty and design, and an avid gardener who created beautiful homes and environments for her family wherever she was. Daintry was an enthusiastic member of the Episcopalian church, volunteered on the Lady's Committee at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, and was an essential part of the process of steering Norwood Farm on Nantucket's Middle Moors into perpetual conservation-a longtime project of Reb and the entire Jensen family.



Daintry loved people and was a devoted member of the communities to which she belonged. She was a member of the Somerset Club in Boston, the Windsor Club in Vero Beach, the Nantucket Yacht Club, and the Sankaty Head Golf Club. Witty, charming, and fiercely intelligent, Daintry's presence lit up any room she entered. She had a way of winning over everyone she met and her luminous spirit shone brilliantly to the very end, including her final years during which she suffered from Alzheimer's disease. Friends have remarked that her passing, along with Reb's last October, truly marks the end of an era.



Daintry had a way of brightening the day of anyone whose path she crossed, in good times or bad. She was a wonderful mother and a loyal friend with a big heart and a depth of character that was an inspiration to all who knew her. She will be sorely missed.



Daintry is survived by her two daughters, Daintry and Julia Jensen, her sister Mimi Wight, her son-in-law Tim Weed, her grandchildren Roo and Toby Weed, her nephew Tory Jensen, her sister-in-law Bonnie Jensen, and her brother-in-law Nelson Wight.



A Memorial to honor the lives of both Daintry and Reb Jensen is tentatively planned on Nantucket next summer.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store