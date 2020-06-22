|
SALMANSON, Dale Azimow Of Providence, RI, Newton, MA and Palm Beach Gardens, FL, died June 20, 2020, at the age of 70.
Dale is survived by Jerry Salmanson, her husband of 13 years, her daughter Ilissa Wood Lipworth (Jared) of Potomac, MD, her son Ethan Wood (Stefani) of Sharon, MA four grandchildren: Emma and Alexandra Lipworth and Sadie and Meyer Wood, and her brother Josh Azimow. Dale will also be lovingly remembered by Jerry's children, David Salmanson (Debra) of Miami, FL and Lauren Salmanson Levin (Jeff) of New York City and their children.
Among her many talents, Dale had the unique ability to make everyone around her feel special and loved. Her compassion, kindness and positivity made her a cherished friend, and her warmth, wit and energy made her unforgettable to all who knew her. But above all, Dale was a beacon of selfless and unwavering commitment to her family. In times of joy and pain, she provided strength, resilience, confidence, humor and wisdom for her children, her husband and everyone else she touched.
Dale was born to Esther Himmel Azimow and Isaac "Ike" Azimow on February 10, 1950 in Philadelphia, PA. She graduated from Hazelton High School in 1967 and from Boston University in 1971. She earned a Master's degree in Special Education from Suffolk University, College of Communication in 1990. She held a variety of professional roles, from assistant producer of the WBZ-TV Boston news show to marketing for companies in the beauty and home furnishings industries.
Dale was a longstanding member of Temple Beth Avodah in Newton. She was president of the Temple Sisterhood in the 1980s and volunteered for many charitable causes. Dale also channeled her love of Broadway into directing many memorable theater productions at her children's schools and at the Temple.
Dale's peaceful passing comes after a five-year battle with a rare form of dementia. Her family fought alongside her and offer their endless appreciation to the caregivers who kept her safe and the doctors who are so committed to putting an end to this tragic disease.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, Burial and shivah will be private. A Celebration of Dale's Life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in her memory to the MGH FTD Unit, mail to: Alexandra Van Strien, Mass General Development Office, 125 Nashua Street, Ste. 540, Boston, MA 02114. Gifts may also be made online:
Giving.MassGeneral.org/FTDUnit
For online condolences, please visit ShalomMemorialChapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 23, 2020