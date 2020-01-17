Boston Globe Obituaries
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
(617) 782-1000
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
9:00 AM
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Ignatius Church
28 Commonwealth Ave.
Chestnut Hill, MA
View Map
Resources
DALE PAUL KENSINGER


1941 - 2020
DALE PAUL KENSINGER Obituary
KENSINGER, Dale Paul Of Newton, formerly of Kansas City, MO, on January 15, 2020, age 78. Beloved husband of Jeannette (Pollard) for 46 years, devoted father of Elizabeth (Jon), loving grandfather of Juliet, uncle to Pam, Paul, John (Donna) Schwarm and Linda (Dave) Yelen. He was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Betty (Al) Schwarm. Dale was born on June 1, 1941 in Bakers' Summit, PA, to the late Paul and Mabel Kensinger. He attended Morrison Cove High School, Juniata College, and the University of Pennsylvania Law School. He served as a Captain during the Vietnam War in the Air Force JAG Corps at the Strategic Air Command (SAC) Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue, NE. He worked for the Department of Treasury in Washington, D.C. and in Kansas City, MO. After his retirement, he became the inaugural director of the Low Income Tax Clinic at the University of Missouri, Kansas City. Later, when he moved to Newton, he volunteered weekly at the Tax Clinic at the Legal Services Center of Harvard Law School in Jamaica Plain, MA. He was a 2018 recipient of the ABA Tax Section Janet Spragens Pro Bono Award. Dale was an avid reader, American history buff, lover of classical music, and baseball enthusiast. He enjoyed visiting different parts of the United States and savored time outdoors, whether working in the yard, reading on the porch, or taking his granddaughter to local parks, farms, and wildlife sanctuaries. Funeral from the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr. Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON, on Thursday, January 23rd, at 9:00am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Ignatius Church, 28 Commonwealth Ave., Chestnut Hill, at 10:00am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Wednesday, January 22nd, from 4-7pm, in the Funeral Home. Interment Newton Cemetery, Newton. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the Tax Clinic at the Legal Services Center of Harvard Law School, donation link at www.tinyurl.com/DalePKensinger The Pine Street Inn/Shattuck Shelter, www.pinestreetinn.org or mail check to 444 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA 02118, the National Park Foundation at www.nationalparks.org or a . For directions and guestbook, visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 19, 2020
