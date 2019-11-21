Boston Globe Obituaries
|
DALIA IVASKA


1934 - 2019
DALIA IVASKA Obituary
IVASKA, Dalia Beloved mother, wife and teacher, Dalia Ivaska (85) passed away peacefully in her sleep, November 20, 2019. Residing in Nashua, formerly of North Falmouth and Boston, MA, Dalia was the wife of Raymond Ivaska (deceased) and daughter of late Antanas & Jadvyga Skudzinskas. She was a graduate of Newton College of the Sacred Heart with a BA in Chemistry. Continuing her passion for sciences and the love of learning, she received a Master'S of Education from Boston College as well as a Master of Natural Science from Worcester Polytechnic Institute. Dalia continued her devotion to the sciences and education by working as a Chemistry/Science teacher in the Boston school system for 34 years, first at Hyde Park High school followed by Boston Latin, where she worked until retirement. Many of her high school students continued their education to college and post graduate degrees in the fields of science and technology, inspired by her love of chemistry and science. Dalia, being of Lithuanian, descent had been very active in the Lithuanian community. She is survived by daughter Nijole, son-in-law Gytis, granddaughter Daiva Andrulis; her son Darius Ivaska; her son Ramunas, daughter-in-law Helen, grandchildren Sigita, Ingrida, Brigita, Vytas & Mintas Ivaska; her daughter Dalia, son-in-law Michael, grandchildren Gintas, Audra, Darius & Lukas Paradie. Services: Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at The Davis Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held, 10 a.m., November 25, 2019 at the St. John Neumann Church, 708 Milford Rd., Merrimack, NH 03054. Interment will be held at Forest Hills Cemetery in Jamaica Plains at 12 p.m. The Davis Funeral Home, One Lock St., NASHUA has been placed in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook is available at www.davisfuneralhomenh.com (603-883-3401) "One Memory Lights Another."

Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 22, 2019
