Burke & Blackington Funeral Home
1479 Washington St
West Newton, MA 02465
(617) 527-0986
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Bernard Church
1523 Washington St
West Newton, MA
DALIA M. (CAPASSO) ROCHE


1930 - 2020
ROCHE, Dalia M. (Capasso) On January 22, 2020 at age 89. She was born in East Boston to Italian immigrants Vincenzo and Lugina Capasso in 1930. They relocated to West Newton during the 1940's, where she met her husband of 49 years, John, who predeceased her in August 2000. She leaves her four children: John of Newton, Sharon of Newton, Mark (Carol) of Sherborn and Leigh (Nick) Butera of Newton. Her five loving grandchildren: Brittany (Jeff), Colella of Natick, Brad Butera of Newton, Brooke (Stephen) Nicolazzo of Waltham, Brianne Butera of Newton and four cherished great-grandchildren. Her siblings Rose Doucette of Natick, Jean (Frank) Micciantuono of Newton, and the late Donato Capasso of Newton, as well as nine nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass in celebration of her life will be held at St. Bernard Church, 1523 Washington St., West Newton (Rt.16) on Saturday, January 25 at 10:00 am. Burial Newton Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to attend. Donations in her memory can be sent to: Burke & Blackington BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 24, 2020
