KAROBLIS, Dalija Patricia Of South Boston, passed away suddenly on July 28, 2019.
She was a graduate of St. Peter Lithuanian School, Class of 1950, Archbishop Cushing High School in 1954, Simmons University in 1958, and received her Master's Degree from Columbia University.
Dalija was a dedicated librarian, working over five years for the US Armed forces in Berlin, Germany, and later in the Brookline Public Library system, where she was a librarian and administrator for over 40 years.
Dalija's faith, her Lithuanian roots, and her friendships were the foundations of her life.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, August 3, at 11:00 AM, in St. Peter Lithuanian Church, 50 Flaherty Way, South Boston. A reception will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Lithuanian Apostolate, PO Box 270799, South Boston, MA 02127-0799.
She was a gentle and loving soul. May she rest in peace.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 1, 2019