SIDHU, Dalip Singh Age 81, of Boston, Massachusetts, passed away Sunday, July 7th, 2019, at Beth Israel Hospital surrounded by close family and friends. Dalip was known for his humor, strong will, and passionate personality. His welcoming and friendly attitude brought smiles to the faces all who came into his circle. Above all, he liked to make his own decisions and live life on his own terms. The husband of Tripta Kumari Sidhu, he leaves his son Naveen Sidhu of Washington, D.C., Nishith Sidhu of Boston, MA, and Nishchal Sidhu of Cambridge, MA, their respective partners, 3 granddaughters, and one great-granddaughter. Dalip's Funeral Services will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 13th at the Lucy Stone Chapel located at Forest Hills Cemetery. Spiritual Services at the Gurudwara Sikh Sangat Boston will follow. For more information, please visit devitofuneralhomes.com/memorials/dalip-sidhu/3888372. Arrangements under the care of DeVito Funeral Home of WATERTOWN. Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2019