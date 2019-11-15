|
|
PIGNATO, Damiano "Dan" Died in his home on Monday, November 4th, in Naples, FL, at the age of 78.
Mr. Pignato was born on July 7th, 1941, in Boston, MA to Pasquale and Margaret (Granesse) Pignato. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1958 to 1963, during which he served on the lead ship during President Kennedy's Blockade of Cuba. He married Karen (Ladowski) Pignato in Buffalo, NY in 1984. After moving to Florida, he began working as Vice President for Starboard Cruise Services (Duty Free Industry).
Dan is survived by his wife, Karen Pignato; his 3 sons and daughters-in-law, David and Lisa (Hoeltke) Pignato, Patrick and Samantha (Connelly) Pignato, Christopher and Ashley (Gibbons) Pignato, granddaughter, Samantha Pignato; his 2 sisters Josephine Ruggiero and her deceased husband, Joseph Ruggiero, Sr., and Mary Carrozza, and husband, Robert; numerous nieces and nephews; and his many dogs. He was preceded in death by his sister, RoseMarie Parisi, and husband, Joseph, and Patricia Pignato.
A Memorial Service in celebration of Danny's life will be held at St. Joseph-St.Lazarus Church, Ashley St., East Boston, on Saturday, November 23rd, at 12:00 (NOON).
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 17, 2019