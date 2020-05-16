|
SCARANO, Damon Ralph Age 77 of Chestnut Hill, formerly of Concord, MA, passed away on May 3, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Penelope "Penny" (Esteban) Scarano and loving father of Douglas S. Scarano and wife Cassandra of Newton, MA and Jennifer E. Fortuna and husband Frank of Wellesley, MA. He was the proud grandfather of Nicholas, Samuel, Emily and Frank. He was also survived by his sisters, Paula Zaccone of Old Tappan, NJ and Sandra Moskowitz of Forest Hills, NY, and five nieces and nephews. Damon was a respected attorney with a private practice in Boston for over 45 years. In accordance with current COVID-19 guidelines, a private family service was held and a public celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Damon may be made to: , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741, or Massachusetts COVID-19 Relief Fund, 265 Franklin Street, BOX 304, Boston, MA 02110, www.macovid19relieffund.org To share a memory or offer a condolence, visit: www.concordfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020