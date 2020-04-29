|
|
BAKAS, Damon S. Of West Roxbury. Born on March 21, 1936 in Mission Hill to the late Steve and Athena Bakas, he passed away on April 23, 2020 due to COVID-19. Devoted husband to his beloved Irene Bakas for 54 years. Loving father to Tina Russo and her husband Chris of Hull, and Donna and Janet Bakas, both of West Roxbury. Treasured "Papou" to Mitchell and Ava Russo. Cherished uncle to his nieces and nephews of Honorable Judge Theodore Bakas, George Bakas and Keliher families. Proud of his Greek heritage, he served as a longtime member and past president of Athens Chapter #24 of the AHEPA and passionate volunteer for the Cathedral's annual festival. Damon was a union member of Teamsters Local #25 for over 40 years, retiring to work part-time at BJ's in Dedham for 17 years, making many close friends. Damon will be remembered for his immense love for and pride in his family, fierce loyalty to the Red Sox, incredible humor, cooking talent and KIND heart and soul. He enriched the life of his family, friends and strangers with his boundless love and compassion. We are humbled by and thankful to the tremendous care provided by Dr. John Lewis and his team of nurses and doctors at Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital. Due to the pandemic, a private family Visitation will be held at the P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins Funeral Home, followed by a private Graveside Service at St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 162 Goddard Avenue, Brookline, MA 02445. There will be a Memorial Service held at a later date. "Gentleness and kindness will make our homes a paradise on earth." May Damon's glorious memory be eternal. P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020