PAPA, Dan A. Age 55, of Saugus, formerly of Revere, passed away on October 6, 2019. Cherished son of John and Loretta (Gigante) Papa. Beloved husband of Jean (Mirabello) Papa. Loving father of Dan R. Papa and his wife Amanda, Angela Papa, and Anthony Papa. Adored grandfather of James D. Papa. Dear brother of Debra Gonzalez and her husband Julio and the late John J. Papa. Caring uncle of Thomas J. and Daniel Ryan, John, Michael, Christopher, and Anthony Papa. Family and friends will honor Dan's Life by gathering in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach Street, REVERE, on Wednesday, October 9 th from 4:00PM to 8:00PM, and again Thursday morning at 8:30AM, before leaving in procession to St. Anthony's Church in Revere for a Funeral Mass to be celebrated in his honor at 10:00AM. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Medford. Dan was a member of the Pipe Fitters Union Local #537. For guestbook and directions please visit www.vazzafunerals.com Vazza Funeral Home
Revere 781-284-1127
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 8, 2019