McKEENEY, Dan Died peacefully at home in West Roxbury on Saturday, June 15. After an extended bout with Alzheimer's disease, he spent his final weeks under the care of his loving wife, Mary, supported by home health care aides and hospice providers, and surrounded by family and friends.



He was born on May 27, 1936, the eldest of seven children, to Denis and Mary (Doherty) McKeeney in Malin Head, Co. Donegal. He left Ireland as a young man and came to the United States in 1956. He spent most of his career working for Harvard University as an engineer and supervisor at the power plant serving the Longwood area hospitals until his retirement in 1999. In retirement, he was devoted to caring for his grandchildren and keeping busy with jobs and projects for family and friends who needed benefit of his hard work and skills.



He was the beloved husband of Mary (Naughton) McKeeney for nearly fifty seven years, living in Roslindale, West Roxbury and Dennisport. They had four children and ten grandchildren.



He is survived by his wife, Mary; his brother Henry McKeeney of West Roxbury and his wife Ann; sisters Mary McKeeney of Jamaica Plain and Brigid McKeeney of Malin Head, Co. Donegal; his son Michael McKeeney and his wife Connie of West Roxbury; son Daniel McKeeney and Colleen Rogers of Westwood; daughter Maura Bilafer and her husband Stephen Bilafer of Dedham; daughter Patricia McMahon and her husband James McMahon of West Roxbury; grandchildren Michael McKeeney, Christopher McKeeney, Brian Bilafer, Daniel McKeeney, Molly McKeeney, James McMahon, Ryan McKeeney, Gloria Bilafer, Jack McMahon, and Colleen McMahon; in-laws Richard and Peggy Hefling of Wilbraham, Bridgie and Jim McDonald and Michael and Eileen Naughton of Randolph, Murt Naughton of Roslindale, Peter and Ann Naughton and Jim Boland of Co. Galway, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, Willie, John and Denis of Malin Head, Co. Donegal.



Funeral from the Robert J. Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home 1803 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Wednesday, June 19, at 9:00am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Sacred Heart Church, Roslindale at 10:00am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours in the funeral home on Tuesday, June 18, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul at the Church of the Sacred Heart, 169 Cummins Highway, Roslindale, MA 02131. Published in The Boston Globe on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary