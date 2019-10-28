Boston Globe Obituaries
Services
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA 02176
(781) 665-1900
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA 02176
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
7:30 PM
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA 02176
View Map
DANA F. MCCARTHY

DANA F. MCCARTHY Obituary
McCARTHY, Dana F. Of Melrose, Oct. 27, 2019, at age 49. Beloved son of Lillian L. (Boulger) McCarthy and the late Francis H. McCarthy. Longtime companion and friend of Heather Evans of Melrose. Devoted father of Andrew Evans, Krystal Evans, both of Boston, and Katelyn Herrera and her husband Jonathan of Lynn. Loving brother of Scott McCarthy and his wife Anne of Melrose and Lisa McCarthy of Stoneham. Proud "Papa" of Nathan, Mason, Riley, Daniela, and Lilah. Cherished uncle of Devin, Justin, and Tyler McCarthy. Relatives and friends will gather in honor and remembrance of Dana's life during Visiting Hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., MELROSE on Friday, Nov. 1 from 4-8pm, with a time of sharing at 7:30pm. Donations in Dana's memory may be made to Autism Speaks, 88 Broad St., 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02110. For online tribute or directions, RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
