|
|
DUBOIS, Dana Galin Passed away on June 5th, 2020, following a recent illness. She was born March 26, 1959, to the late Helen (Skowron) Galin and Walter E. Galin of Pawtucket, RI. Raised in Pawtucket and the town of Little Compton, RI, Dana graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of Rhode Island. As a student majoring in Journalism, Dana was an Orientation Team Leader, Resident Hall Assistant and co-founded the University Rape Crisis Center, where she also served as its first President. Following college, she spent her career working for different healthcare organizations, ultimately working as a Clinical Data Manager for Genetic Institute, Wyeth, and Pfizer Inc. She was most proud of her contributions to bringing recombinant human Factor IX and recombinant human Factor VIII to market, which benefited, among others, hemophiliacs. Later in her career, she supported Pfizer's efforts to bring new oncology medications to market for cancer patients. Dana was a devoted wife and mother and a passionate gardener. One of her greatest joys was in planting, growing, and sharing her perennials with friends. As an active member of St. Michael's Parish, North Andover, she participated in the St. Michael's Contemporary Music Group that performed at Sunday evening Mass and coordinated church community services such as the recent Senior Citizen Spring revival project. She is survived by her husband, Leonard Dubois, her son William and daughter Christina, all of North Andover, her sister Julie Galin McCusker of Raynham, MA, Jane Galin of Newport, RI, and her brother David Galin of North Providence, RI. Visiting Hours: A Roman Catholic Mass will be celebrated at St. Michael's Parish, North Andover on Thursday, at 10 am. Burial will follow at Ridgewood Cemetery, North Andover. Friends and family may call on Wednesday from 4-8 pm at the Conte Funeral Home, located at 17 Third Street, in NORTH ANDOVER. For online condolences, please visit www.contefuneralhomes.com and in lieu of flowers, the family of Dana are asking for donations to go to The Lazarus House, 420 Hampshire Street, Lawrence, MA 01841.
View the online memorial for Dana Galin DUBOIS
Published in The Boston Globe on June 8, 2020