Services
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA 02176
(781) 665-1900
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA
Service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA
JEWELL, Dana M. Of Melrose, May 23, 2019, at age 81. Beloved husband of Ingeborg Burgraff. Devoted father of Brian Jewell and his wife Elizabeth of Worcester. Loving grandfather of Kara Jewell and Derek Jewell both of Marlborough. Dear brother of the late Virginia Rand and Rosemary Barr. Also survived by many friends, including his dear friend Randy Barnes and his wife Katie of Melrose. Relatives & friends will gather in honor of Dana's life during Visiting Hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., MELROSE, on Wednesday, May 29 from 4-8pm, and again on Thursday for his Funeral Service celebrated at a time to be announced. Gifts in John's memory may be made to the Friends of the Middlesex Fells, 235 W. Foster St., Melrose, MA 02176, or friendsofthefells.org For online tribute or directions: RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe from May 26 to May 27, 2019
