Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for DANELLA HYLAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SISTER DANELLA HYLAND

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SISTER DANELLA HYLAND Obituary
HYLAND, Sister Danella Age 91, passed away peacefully on August 29, 2019. Geraldine Mary Hyland was born July 4, 1928 in Buffalo, New York. She was the second child of William H. Hyland and Mary H. Shannon Hyland. Her older sisters name was Marian. When Geraldine was very young, her mother died. She often said that her father died of a broken heart not many years after that. She and her sister went to live with other relatives. Geraldine lived with her mother's sister, Danella F. Rinaman. She was raised with her aunt's three sons, Stan, Dan and Tom Rinaman, and considered them her brothers. It was many years before she was reunited with her sister, who then preceded her in death.

Visiting Hours will be held on Wednesday, September 4, at the Providence House, 363 Bishops Highway, Kingston, from 2:00 to 5:00PM and 6:00 to 8:00PM. With a Prayer Service being held at 7:30PM. A Mass of Resurrection will be held at the Providence House on Thursday, August 5 at 3:00PM. Interment will directly follow at Our Lady of Divine Providence Cemetery, Kingston. Donations in Sr. Danella's name can be made to the Sisters of Divine Providence, 363 Bishops Highway, Kingston MA, 02364.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DANELLA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.