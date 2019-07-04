Boston Globe Obituaries
CRONIN, Daniel A. Age 71, of Marion, died Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis. He was the husband of Dianne P. (Rouhow) Cronin. Born in Salem, he was the son of the late Mary S. (Shea) and Daniel A. Cronin, Sr. Mr. Cronin was graduated from Salem State University and owned and operated Phoenix Investigations. He previously lived in Rehoboth and Bourne before moving to Marion in 2017. Mr. Cronin enjoyed fishing, reading, shooting and firearms. Besides his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Christina Cronin of Falmouth; his stepdaughter, Samantha Miller of Plainville; his sister, Judith Cronin Flaherty of Peabody; and his grandchildren, Lola Rhyme Minahan, Michael Miller and Taylor Miller. A Memorial Prayer Service will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Hwy. (Rt. 28), WAREHAM, at 7 PM. Relatives and friends may visit from 6 - 7 PM prior to the service. Donations in his memory may be made to , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. For directions and online guestbook visit: ccgfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 8, 2019
