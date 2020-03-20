|
CAPLAN, Daniel B. MD Dr. Daniel Caplan of Atlanta, Georgia, born in Winthrop, MA in 1937 to A. Nathan and Goldie Caplan, was a pioneer in pediatric gastroenterology specializing in the study and treatment of patients with cystic fibrosis and other GI disorders for fifty years. He died of mesothelioma on March 15, 2020 surrounded by his family including his longtime partner Connie Buchanan, RNP, daughter Phyllis Heydurn, sons Andrew and Lloyd, three grandchildren, and brothers Hubert and Michael. A son, Richard predeceased him years ago. Dan attended Winthrop High School, Brandeis, and received an MD with honors from Tufts in 1962. He held residencies at Boston City Hospital, Boston Floating, and Yale hospitals. Dan moved with his former wife, Ilene Koretz, and children to Georgia in the late 1960s. There, he served in the US Army Medical Corps and then built his storied career in pediatric gastroenterology in Atlanta, primarily at Emory. Dan was the consummate physician, always treating his patients and their families with empathy, compassion, skill, and consideration. He had a keen mind, not only keeping up with medical advances, but reading numerous novels and appreciating music, art, politics, and sports. A successful clinical researcher and respected sought after teacher and mentor for many students and colleagues, Dan was above all a "mensch," a prince among men. He will be greatly missed. Funeral services were held in Atlanta, Georgia. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Advanced Practice Nurses, Inc., www.CAPN.org or Reaching Out Foundation, Inc., www.reachingoutfoundation.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 22, 2020