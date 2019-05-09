|
MARKSON, Daniel B. Age 59, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019, in San Antonio, TX. Born on December 19, 1959, in Boston, MA, to parents, Morris and Gertrude Markson, who preceded him in death. Daniel B. Markson is survived by his son, Maury John Markson; his aunt, Mim Hurvitt; his cousin, Mark Hurvitt and his children, Hannah and Max, and his cousins Howard and Carol Markson and their daughter, Abby, and Beth Kolber.
Service was held Monday, May 6, 2019, at Beth-El Memorial Park, Austin Highway.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chabad Center for Jewish Life learning, 14535 Blanco Rd., San Antonio, TX 78216, or Cesar Chaves Legacy and Education Foundation, 1504 E. Commerce St., San Antonio, TX 78205, or Temple Beth El, 211 Belknap Place, San Antonio, TX 78212, or Southwest School of Art, 300 Augusta St., San Antonio, TX 78205.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2019