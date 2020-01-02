|
MULLANE, Daniel C. Esq. Of Winthrop, December 31, 2019. Devoted husband of Nancy L. (Kinney). Loving father of James Mullane of Connecticut, Daniel J. Mullane of Somerville and Rita Mansfield and her husband Patrick of Winthrop. Brother of Charles F. Mullane and his companion Diana Sablone of Winthrop and the late Sean Mullane and his wife Jeanne of California. Cherished grandfather of Owen and Aiden. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the Visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP, on Sunday, January 5, 2020, from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. The Funeral will be conducted from the Funeral Home on Monday, January 6, 2020, at 9:00 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop, at 10:00 AM. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the at or to WINARC, P.O. Box 520240, Winthrop, MA 02152. For directions or to sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 4, 2020