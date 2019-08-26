|
|
CAREY, Daniel Daniel Lewis Carey, 58, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 in Sarasota, FL. He was a resident of LongWood, FL, for many years before moving to Sarasota, FL. Daniel was born April 19, 1961 in Boston, MA, a son of John J. and Zelma R. (Benckendorf) Carey. He was raised in Lynnfield, MA and graduated from East Greenwich High School in Rhode Island. Survivors include his children, Nicholas (Heejin) Carey, Brendon Carey, Alison (Alex) Dorr, Olivia Carey; mother, Zelma R. Carey; siblings Leigh (Gary) Greenberg, John (Kristen) Carey Jr.; brother-in-law Scott Labombard; grandchildren, Scarlett and Jackson Dorr; as well as eight nieces and nephews. Daniel was preceded in death by father, John J. Carey and sister, Ann Labombard. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10am at Our Lady of Light Catholic Church, 19680 Cypress View Dr., Fort Myers, FL 33967. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 27, 2019