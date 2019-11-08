|
|
CAVARRETTA, Daniel Of Boxford, age 23, a student of Iowa State University, and owner of Evolution Training, passed away November 3, 2019, unexpectedly, in Iowa. He was the beloved son of Michael and Mary Jo (Wilchynski) Cavarretta. In addition to his parents, Daniel is survived by his brothers Michael Cavarretta of New York City and Christian Cavarretta of Boston, and his beloved Australian Labradoodle, Scout. His Funeral Service will be held in the Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St. (Rte. 62), DANVERS on Thursday, November 14th at 10:30 am. Relatives and friends invited. Burial in Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Boxford. Visiting Hours will be held on Wednesday, November 13th from 4 pm to 7 pm. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Daniel's memory to either McLean Hospital, 115 Mill Street, Mail Stop 126, Belmont, MA 02478, , or a . www.odonnellfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 10, 2019