Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home
167 Maple Street
Danvers, MA 01923
(978) 774-6600
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home
167 Maple Street
Danvers, MA 01923
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DANIEL CAVARRETTA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DANIEL CAVARRETTA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DANIEL CAVARRETTA Obituary
CAVARRETTA, Daniel Of Boxford, age 23, a student of Iowa State University, and owner of Evolution Training, passed away November 3, 2019, unexpectedly, in Iowa. He was the beloved son of Michael and Mary Jo (Wilchynski) Cavarretta. In addition to his parents, Daniel is survived by his brothers Michael Cavarretta of New York City and Christian Cavarretta of Boston, and his beloved Australian Labradoodle, Scout. His Funeral Service will be held in the Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St. (Rte. 62), DANVERS on Thursday, November 14th at 10:30 am. Relatives and friends invited. Burial in Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Boxford. Visiting Hours will be held on Wednesday, November 13th from 4 pm to 7 pm. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Daniel's memory to either McLean Hospital, 115 Mill Street, Mail Stop 126, Belmont, MA 02478, , or a . www.odonnellfuneralservice.com

View the online memorial for Daniel CAVARRETTA
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DANIEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -