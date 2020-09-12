1/1
DANIEL D. CALLAHAN Jr.
CALLAHAN, Daniel D. Jr. Of Arlington. Passed away peacefully on September 9, 2020. Beloved husband of 52 years and best friend of Helen (MacLeod). Loving father of Christine Ommerborn and her husband Mark of Wakefield, Bernadette Maglione and her late husband Anthony of Danvers, Michael Callahan and his wife Michel of Lynn, Douglas Callahan of ME, and Dennis Callahan and his wife Sheryl of FL. Devoted "Papa" of Anthony, Dominic, Will, and Tess. Brother of John Callahan of Watertown, Thomas Callahan of Rowley, Paul Callahan of NH, and Doris Chojnowski of ME. Dan was a 37 year employee of the US Postal Service and a longtime employee at Fitness First in Arlington. Dan was a man of tremendous faith and devoted member of St. Agnes Parish. He enjoyed cheering for the Patriots and his daily conversations with his close friend and brother-in-law Paul Vaughan. Above all else, Dan cherished time spent with his wife, children, and grandchildren. Relatives and Friends are invited to a visitation at the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St. (Rt. 60, adjacent to St. Agnes Church), ARLINGTON on Tuesday from 4-7pm. All attendees are required to wear face coverings, practice social distancing, and pay their respects and exit the funeral home promptly to allow other guests to enter. A limited number of guests will be allowed in the building at one time. A private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Agnes Church in Arlington, on Wednesday. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dan's memory may be made to: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute or St. Agnes Parish. For obituary, directions or to send condolences visit www.keefefuneralhome.com


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
