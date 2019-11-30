Boston Globe Obituaries
Bedford Funeral Home - Bedford
167 Great Road
Bedford, MA 01730
(781) 275-6850
DANIEL PUFFER
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael Church
90 Concord Rd
Bedford, MA
DANIEL D. PUFFER


1938 - 2019
DANIEL D. PUFFER Obituary
PUFFER, Daniel D. Of Bedford, Nov. 28. Beloved husband of Jane (MacFarlane) Puffer. Loving father of Mary Beth Morgan of Billerica, Daniel, Jr. and his wife Lisa of North Reading, Amy Girouard and her husband Keith of Tyngsboro, Sara Puffer White and her husband Ted of Pepperell, and Scott Drew and his wife Susan of Virginia Beach, VA. Brother to Winthrop Puffer, Jr., Stephen, and David Puffer. Devoted grandfather of Daniel and Hannah Morgan, Madeline and Jonathan Puffer, Joseph and Mya Girouard, Liam, Aidan and Colin White and Chloe and Anna Drew. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Michael Church, 90 Concord Rd., Bedford, Sat., Dec. 7, at 10 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society, 90 Concord Rd., Bedford, MA 01730. For obituary please visit:

www.bedfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 1, 2019
