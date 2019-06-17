Boston Globe Obituaries
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
781-648-5544
DANIEL E. DEVEREAUX

DANIEL E. DEVEREAUX Obituary
DEVEREAUX, Daniel E. Of Somerville, June 16, 2019. Beloved husband of 52 years to the late Nancy R. (Blair) Deveraux. Loving father of Dr. Daniel A. Devereaux & his wife Lynda of ME, Donna and Sheila Devereaux both of Somerville. Loving grandfather of Christopher, Joshua, Alyson and Kailee. Brother of Donald Deveraux of Reading, Michael Devereaux of Stoneham and the late Arthur and John Devereaux. Further survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Late U.S. Army veteran of the Korean Conflict. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., Rt. 60 (adjacent to St. Agnes' Church) ARLINGTON, on Friday, June 21 at 9 am. Funeral Mass in St. Clements' Church, Somerville at 10 am. Burial at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park in Peabody. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Thursday, 4-8 pm. For directions or to leave an online message of condolence please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 18, 2019
