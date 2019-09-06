Boston Globe Obituaries
DANIEL E. O'HARA

DANIEL E. O'HARA Obituary
O'HARA, Daniel E. Of Weymouth, passed away at home with his family by his side on September 4, 2019. Dan was born in Boston, grew up in Quincy and attended North Quincy High School. He worked for 47 years as a Journeyman Splice/Service Technician at Verizon. Dan enjoyed being outdoors, tending to his gardens and fish pond, trains and spending time with his family at Disney.

Beloved husband of Nancy I. (Dahlroos) O'Hara of Weymouth. Loving father of Carolyn Peters and her husband JC of Sandwich, Kerry Cadete and her husband Jason of Braintree, Kevin O'Hara and his wife Meg of Whitman and Ryan O'Hara of Whitman. Dear brother of Virginia Holmes and her husband John of Braintree and Kathleen Kelly and her husband Terence of Weymouth. Cherished "D" to 7 grandchildren, Drew, Owen, Jenna, Colby, Ava, Alina and John Daniel "JD". Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and his Verizon buddies. Dan was predeceased by his parents Jean and John O'Hara.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Sunday 3-8 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, NORTH WEYMOUTH at 40 Sea Street (off Route 3A - Bicknell Square). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 8:30 AM on Monday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Francis Xavier Church, Weymouth at 10 AM. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: Prayers for Charlotte, In memory of Charlotte R. Kelly, P.O. Box 850333, Braintree, MA 02185 or Coop's Troops Foundation Inc., In memory of Cooper Richards, 265 Thicket St., Weymouth, MA 02190. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 8, 2019
