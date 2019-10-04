Boston Globe Obituaries
Morris, O'Connor & Blute - Yarmouth
DANIEL F. APPLETON

APPLETON, Daniel F. Jr. Age 89, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019, at his home with his family by his side, in West Yarmouth, MA. Born July 28, 1930, in Stoneham, MA, son of the late Daniel and Johanna (Murphy) Appleton of Malden, MA. Dan is survived by his children, Mary Jo Engstrom and her husband Kirk of Southwest Ranches, FL; Daniel F. Appleton, III of Salem, NH; John P. Appleton and his wife Sara of Mattapoisett, MA. He was the loving grandfather of Ross, Amanda, Daniel IV, Kaitlyn, Samuel, Johanna, David and Margot. Dan was predeceased by Mary T. "Marie" (Flanagan) Appleton, his loving wife of 58 years. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019, from 4-7 pm, at Morris, O'Connor & Blute Funeral Home, 58 Long Pond Drive, SOUTH YARMOUTH, MA. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 11 am, at St. Francis Xavier Church, 347 South Street, Hyannis, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to VNA Hospice of Cape Cod, 434 Rte 134, South Dennis, MA 02660, or St. Francis Xavier Church, 347 South Street, Hyannis, MA 02601. For more information and online memorial please visit www.MorrisOConnorBlute.com Morris, O'Connor & Blute

Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 6, 2019
