BORNSTEIN, Daniel F. Of Beverly, MA, entered eternal rest on October 18, 2020, after a brief period of declining health. Son of the late Saul and Frances R. (Silver) Bornstein, Daniel was born in Tucson, Arizona, where his father was stationed during his service in the U.S. Air Force. The family later moved to Massachusetts, where they took up residence in Malden. As a youth, Danny loved playing baseball in the parks in summers, and spent winters playing ice hockey on nearby Fellsmere "Fells" Pond. He also nurtured his horticultural side in Malden, growing Kentucky Wonder Beans in his backyard during warmer weather, which earned him his nickname, "Beans." Daniel attended Tufts University School of Engineering in nearby Medford, where he met his future wife, Ilene (Link) Bornstein (New York). Together Dan and Ilene lovingly raised their son, Bruce J. Bornstein, and their daughter, Shana R. (Bornstein) Drvostep, in Reading, MA, while maintaining a distinguished career in Structural and Civil Engineering. Danny never lost his love for baseball and was a prodigious and by-the-book umpire of youth baseball in Reading for many years. "Mr. B" also loved shooting hoops, would take on any willing competitor. In his later years, Danny loved spending time with his local Bornstein and Drvostep family, especially his caring son-in-law, James B. Drvostep (New York). He adored his brilliant young grandsons, Dillon and Jake Drvostep, and marveled at their developing skills and ball-playing potential. He also enjoyed taking care of his step-cat, Moxie. In addition to his loving family, Daniel leaves behind many friends and local Bornstein family relatives. He is also survived by his dear friends, Ned R. and Magritte H., who brought him great friendship and comfort while he enjoyed his golden years. Danny will forever be remembered for his love of his family, friends, fishing, horse racing, and of course, fried clams. His love for the ocean was inimitable. A private graveside service in Everett has been held. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the American Heart Association
, the American Kidney Association or any charitable organization of your choice can be made in Danny's name. For online condolences, go to: www.goldmanfc.com
Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden